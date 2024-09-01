GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ averts clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’

During the audio launch of his brother Karthi’s ‘Meiyazhagan’, Suriya emphasized his respect for Rajinikanth’s seniority in the Tamil film industry, owing to the decision

Published - September 01, 2024 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The anticipated clash between Suriya’s Kanguva and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan on October 10 has been averted, as Suriya announced the postponement of his film to make way for the Superstar’s release. During the audio launch of his brother Karthi’s Meiyazhagan in Coimbatore, Suriya addressed the decision, emphasizing his respect for Rajinikanth’s seniority in the Tamil film industry.

‘Kanguva’ trailer: Suriya and Bobby Deol enter war mode in Siva’s period actioner

Suriya touched upon the immense effort put into Kanguva over the past two and a half years, with over 1,000 people working tirelessly under challenging conditions. He seemed confident that the hard work would be rewarded when the film eventually releases. Acknowledging Rajinikanth’s superstar status, Suriya stated, “He came to act when I was born. He has been an identity of Tamil cinema for over 50 years. I think it’s best if Superstar’s film comes out first.”

Vettaiyan was also slated for an October 10 release, prompting the decision to delay Kanguva. Suriya assured fans that the new release date would be announced soon and requested their continued support and prayers for the film’s success.

‘Thangalaan,’ ‘Kanguva’ cannot be released unless Studio Green deposits ₹1 crore each, orders Madras High Court

Kanguva, a historical drama starring Suriya, has generated significant buzz with its recently released trailer. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Jagapathi Babu. The mega-budget film is jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, with music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy.

