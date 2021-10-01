Movies

Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ to premiere November 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Suriya in ‘Jai Bhim’  

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that courtroom drama “Jai Bhim”, featuring South star Suriya, will release on the streaming platform on November 2. Filmmaker Tj Gnanavel has written and directed the Tamil language film.

Suriya has also produced the project along with Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The actor-producer and the streaming platform shared the release date of the movie on their respective Twitter pages.

We can’t wait for this one! we expect fireworks! watch #JaiBhimOnPrime, this Diwali, Nov 2,” a post on the official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video read.

Suriya said he was proud to present this story of “courage and faith in pursuit of justice.” The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer battling all odds for the tribal communities.

“Jai Bhim” also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose. Sean Roldan has composed the music for the film, while Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandia is the co-producer.

Meanwhile, Jyotika-starrer family drama “Udanpirappe” is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 14 as well.

Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ to premiere November 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Directed and written by Era Saravanan, the film also stars Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan and Soori. The film, which marks Jyotika’s 50th feature, will be released in Tamil and Telugu (”Raktha Sambandham”).

The film is produced by Jyotika and her husband Suriya, along with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian attached as a co-producer.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Republic’ movie review: A silver lining wouldn’t hurt

Rege-Jean Page to lead Netflix heist film from Noah Hawley and Russo Brothers

‘Squid Game’ review: Netflix’s gloriously gory binge-ride from hell

Nik Dodani on switching creative gears for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Suniel Shetty to make web-series debut with noir action series, Rajesh M Selva to direct

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’

Mamta Mohandas: My role in ‘Bhramam’ is one of the most exciting that I have done

‘Britney Vs Spears’ film review: A toxic and troubling take on a controversial conservatorship

Actor Kavin on making his comeback with ‘Lift,’ and why director Nelson is his rockstar

‘Sivakumarin Sabadham’ movie review: Hiphop Tamizha’s latest is a fun-serious outing, with ordinary results

Coming to Netflix: ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ and more

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Bingo Hell,’ ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ and more

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on January 6, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s 'Maidaan' to release theatrically in June 2022

After ‘No Time to Die,’ Daniel Craig to play Macbeth next — on Broadway

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to star in Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy

‘No Time To Die’ movie review: A long, loving goodbye to one of the greatest Bonds

The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp to star in HBO series ‘The Idol’

First Himalayan Film Festival concludes; ‘Sekool’, ‘Shadey: A Forgotten Land’ win honours
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2021 4:50:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/suriyas-jai-bhim-to-premiere-november-2-on-amazon-prime-video/article36774729.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY