Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ to premiere November 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Jyotika-starrer family drama ‘Udanpirappe’ is set to be released October 14 on the streaming platorm as well

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that courtroom drama “Jai Bhim”, featuring South star Suriya, will release on the streaming platform on November 2. Filmmaker Tj Gnanavel has written and directed the Tamil language film.

Suriya has also produced the project along with Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The actor-producer and the streaming platform shared the release date of the movie on their respective Twitter pages.

We can’t wait for this one! we expect fireworks! watch #JaiBhimOnPrime, this Diwali, Nov 2,” a post on the official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video read.

Suriya said he was proud to present this story of “courage and faith in pursuit of justice.” The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer battling all odds for the tribal communities.

“Jai Bhim” also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose. Sean Roldan has composed the music for the film, while Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandia is the co-producer.

Meanwhile, Jyotika-starrer family drama “Udanpirappe” is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 14 as well.

Directed and written by Era Saravanan, the film also stars Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan and Soori. The film, which marks Jyotika’s 50th feature, will be released in Tamil and Telugu (”Raktha Sambandham”).

The film is produced by Jyotika and her husband Suriya, along with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian attached as a co-producer.