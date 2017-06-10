Suriya to produce Karthi’s next film

Actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment will produce his brother Karthi’s next untitled Tamil film under Pandiraj’s direction, it was announced on Friday.

At the audio launch of G.V. Prakash Kumar starrer Tamil film Sema, Rajsekar Pandian on behalf of 2D Entertainment announced the project.

“We are proud to announce that our next project will be with Karthi, and in the direction of Pandiraj,” Rajsekar told the media here.

Suriya, who turned producer with his wife Jyotika’s 36 Vayadhinile, is teaming up with his brother for the first time.

Karthi is currently busy wrapping up Tamil action-thriller Dheeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

The project with his brother is expected to start rolling later this year.