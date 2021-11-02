Suriya on 'JaiBhim': Why this is an important movie

02 November 2021 17:03 IST

In conversation with actor Suriya, director Tha.Se. Gnanavel and retired judge K. Chandru about their recently-released film 'JaiBhim'

The Hindu caught up with the Jai Bhim team - actor Suriya, director Tha.Se. Gnanavel and retired judge K. Chandru - for a freewheeling chat on the recently-released courtroom drama.

The movie is based on real-life instances of how the Irula tribes in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu were subjected to custodial torture in 1995, and the legal fight put up on behalf of them by a human rights lawyer.

The screen name of Mr. Suriya in the movie is Chandru and the latter is none other than Justice K. Chandru of Madras High Court.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: ‘Jai Bhim’ movie review: Suriya is earnest and the film is honest. Yet, there are trade-offs