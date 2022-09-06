Dream and believe: Suriya on completing 25 years in cinema

His debut film ‘Nerrukku Ner’ released 25 years ago today

PTI
September 06, 2022 14:23 IST

Suriya from 1997’s ‘Nerrukku Ner’ | Photo Credit: Madras Talkies/Amazon Prime Video

Actor-producer Suriya, on Tuesday, celebrated the 25th anniversary of his film debut Nerrukku Ner and thanked fans for their love over the years.

The superstar, known for Tamil films such as Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam trilogy, penned a brief note on Twitter to mark the milestone.

Apart from his prolific career as an actor, Suriya is also known as a producer. In 2015, Suriya released 36 Vayadhinile, the first film from his 2D Entertainment production company. A comedy-drama fronted by his frequent co-star and wife Jyothika.

Apart from conventional masala films, he has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), the former of which earned him the National Film Award for best actor.

In June, Suriya was among 397 eminent film personalities invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 95th Academy Awards.

He was seen earlier this year in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Vikram and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Suriya is currently shooting for Bala's Vanangaan, which he has produced, and Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vaasal.

