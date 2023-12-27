Suriya joins list of celebrity owners of Indian Street Premier League 2024; ISPL announces actor as owner of Team Chennai

December 27, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Actor Suriya is the latest celebrity to join the owners list of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament. The Tamil actor has been announced as the owner of the Chennai team.

Suriya joins Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan who own the Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru and Hyderabad teams respectively.

Suriya took to X to share the news where he said, “I am beyond electrified to announce the ownership of our Team Chennai in ISPLT10. To all the cricket enthusiasts, let’s create a legacy of sportsmanship, resilience, and cricketing excellence together.”

The tennis ball T10 cricket tournament is scheduled to happen from March 2 to March 9 next year in Mumbai. The inaugural edition will feature six teams: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

On the acting front, Suriya will be seen next in Kanguva, helmed by Siva and co-starring Bollywood actor Disha Patani.

