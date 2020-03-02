Suriya, Hari team up yet again for ‘Aruvaa’

One of Kollywood’s most successful director-actor combos, Suriya and Hari, is joining hands yet again for an upcoming actioner titled Aruvaa, the announcement of which was made recently. To be produced by Studio Green, the project marks Suriya’s 6th collaboration with Hari after the Singam series, Aaru and Vel. D Imman has been roped in compose music for Aruvaa, which is scheduled for release on Deepavali 2020 and is likely to clash with Ajith Kumar’s Valimai.

Currently awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya has a cluster of movies in the pipeline. The actor will be teaming up with Vetri Maaran for a yet-untitled movie, to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.