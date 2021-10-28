Suriya, director Bala team up again after two decades

Suriya with director Bala and Sivakumar

28 October 2021 12:46 IST

The actor and filmmaker have collaborated earlier on memorable Tamil films like ‘Nandha’ and ‘Pithamagan’

Actor Suriya and director Bala have collaborated on two memorable films in the early 2000s: Nandha and Pithamagan.

The two are coming back together for a project now.

Suriya announced it on Thursday, tweeting, “He is a person who had more belief in me that I did. He made me experience new worlds. 20 years later, with the blessings of my father (Sivakumar), I am embarking on yet another beautiful journey with Bala with the same enthusiasm.”

Director Bala, well known for his offbeat style of cinema, gave Suriya a big break and an image makeover in the 90s with his films. Since then, the filmmaker has gone on to work with many other stars, including Suriya’s wife Jyotika (Paradesi). His last outing was Dhruv Vikram’s debut offering Varmaa.

Suriya, meanwhile, is looking forward to release of Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video next week. He also has the Pandiraj-directed Etharkum Thuninthavan and the Vetrimaaran-directed Vaadivasal lined up.