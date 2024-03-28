Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj team up for ‘Suriya 44’

March 28, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The film will be co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

Tamil superstar Suriya’s next will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Tentatively titled Suriya 44, the film’s tagline is ‘Love, Laughter and War’. ALSO READ ‘Kanguva’ Sizzle Teaser: Suriya and Bobby Deol face it off in Siva’s period action drama

Karthik Subbaraj, who had previously made the hit Jigathanda Double X, will be co-producing the film under his banner Stone Bench Films along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

The makers released the first-look poster of Suriya 44. Itshows a car crash and an arrow piercing through a tree. “My next film is the ever-awesome Suriya Sir. So pumped up for this,” Karthik wrote on his official X account.

ALSO READ:‘Jigarthanda Double X’ movie review: Karthik Subbaraj’s heartfelt, most political film dazzles with duality

ADVERTISEMENT

Suriya is awaiting the release of his pan-Indian film Kanguva. Directed by Siva and also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, the film is touted to be a period drama. Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran and a film with Sudha Kongara in his list of upcoming projects. Suriya had earlier collaborated with Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.