Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter Diya turns filmmaker with documentary on women in showbiz 

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Actors Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter Diya has become a documentary filmmaker. Diya has made a documentary titled Leading Light which focuses on the lives of women gaffers working in the film industry.

The 13-minute documentary is now live on YouTube and Jyotika took to Instagram to share the documentary. Stating that she’s “Proud of you Diya for making such a meaningful student documentary”, the actor pointed out that the documentary is on “the discrimination faced by female gaffers in the entertainment industry”.

The documentary shares the stories of women gaffers working in the Indian film industry along with the gender discrimination and challenges they face at work. Featuring interviews of gaffers Hetall Deddhia, Priyanka Singh and Leena Gangurde, the documentary’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Shreevardhan Sharma, editor Nash and music by Nirmal JP.

On the work front, Jyotika next has the Netflix series Dabba Cartel coming up. Also starring Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao and Jisshu Sengupta, the series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani’s Excel Entertainment and directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

On the other hand, Suriya is gearing up for the release of director Siva’s Kanguvawhich also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Suriya also has a film with Karthik Subbaraj.

Watch the Leading Light documentary here: