‘Suriya 45’: RJ Balaji to helm Suriya’s next; AR Rahman on board

Looks like Suriya is on a signing spree! With his upcoming film Kanguva all set for release and his 44th film currently in production, it’s now known that the actor’s 45th film, tentatively titled Suriya 45, will be helmed by actor-director RJ Balaji.

SR Prabu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures, the banner which bankrolled Suriya’s NGK, will be producing this upcoming film. The makers took to social media to share the news with an announcement poster. The announcement poster features a white horse amidst multiple temple billhooks.

While it’s currently unclear if it’s a film about Gods, Balaji had earlier co-directed Mookuthi Ammanin 2020 which marked his directorial debut. Suriya 45 has officially commenced with a pooja ceremony and the film is currently in its pre-production stage. According to a statement, Balaji has been working on this film’s script for more than a year and has visited several places to finalise the shooting locations.

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman will be handling the film’s music and Suriya 45 will mark Suriya’s reunion with Rahman after Aayutha Ezhuthu, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and 24.

Suriya is awaiting the release of his pan-Indian film Kanguva. Directed by Siva and also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, the film is touted to be a period drama. Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran. The actor has teamed up with Karthik Subbaraj for Suriya 44 which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Balaji is set to play the lead in a film that’s produced by Million Dollar Studios, the production house behind recent Tamil hits like Good Night and Lover is collaboration with M.R.P. Entertainment. Balaji was seen earlier this year in Singapore Saloon. helmed by director Gokul. According to speculations, Balaji is said to be in talks with Trisha for an Amman-themed film on the lines of Mookuthi Amman which he co-directed and starred Nayanthara.

