‘Suriya 44’: Suriya looks menacing in special birthday glimpse from Karthik Subbaraj’s film

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film features Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran in pivotal roles

Published - July 23, 2024 12:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the glimpse of ‘Suriya 44’

A still from the glimpse of ‘Suriya 44’ | Photo Credit: @2D_ENTPVTLTD/X

The makers of Suriya 44, Tamil actor Suriya’s upcoming film with director Karthik Subbaraj, unveiled a glimpse video on Tuesday, on the occasion of the actor’s 49th birthday.

In the same vein as the announcement video that was released earlier, the new glimpse video features Suriya, in a menacing avatar, with a smoke between his lips and wielding a gun, walking towards the camera along with his bodyguards.

That the actor can be seen smoking throughout the video tells that Suriya 44 is an extension of a new phase in the actor’s filmography, one that started with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. For his role in the Kamal Haasan-starrer, Suriya had relaxed his ‘no-smoking on screen and off screen’ policy as the despicable Rolex appeared with a cigarette.

Currently in production, Suriya 44 stars actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran in pivotal roles.

With Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer, the film’s crew features cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja.

Karthik is also co-producing the film under his Stone Bench Films banner along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.