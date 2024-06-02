‘Suriya 44’: Pooja Hegde, Jayaram and Joju George join Suriya’s next with Karthik Subbaraj

Actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran have joined the cast of actor Suriya’s upcoming film with director Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively called Suriya 44.

The makers announced the new with special posters, that are in the same vain as the poster with which Suriya 44 was announced in March.

The news about the actors joining the film comes just days after the makers announced the technical crew of the film; the film’s crew features cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja.

Suriya 44 has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Karthik is also co-producing the film under his Stone Bench Films banner along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Abraham Ozler star Jayaram was last seen in Tamil in the Ponniyin Selvan films. Apart from Suriya 44, the actor will also be seen in Dhanush’s Raayan and Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time.

Joju George, on the other hand, is teaming up with Karthik for the second time after Jagame Thandhiram. The actor, notably, is also part of the cast of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Tamil in the 2022 Vijay-starrer Beast. Up next, the actor is set to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi film Deva, directed by popular Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews.

Karunakaran is teaming up with Karthik for the fourth time after Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi.