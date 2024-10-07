GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Suriya 44’: It’s a wrap for Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film features Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran in pivotal roles

Published - October 07, 2024 12:49 pm IST

PTI
Suriya with Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya with Karthik Subbaraj | Photo Credit: @Suriya_offl/X

Suriya 44, Tamil actor Suriya’s upcoming film with director Karthik Subbaraj, wrapped its shooting on Sunday (06-20-2024).

The actor posted pictures from the film’s last day of shoot on his X account to announce the news.

Quoting the National Award winner's post, Karthik said it was all possible because of Suriya's dedication, passion, and commitment to cinema.

Currently in production, Suriya 44 stars actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran in pivotal roles.

With Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer, the film’s crew features cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja.

Karthik is also co-producing the film under his Stone Bench Films banner along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The makers are yet to announce the title of the film.

