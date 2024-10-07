‘Suriya 44’: It’s a wrap for Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya 44, Tamil actor Suriya’s upcoming film with director Karthik Subbaraj, wrapped its shooting on Sunday (06-20-2024).

The actor posted pictures from the film’s last day of shoot on his X account to announce the news.

A wholesome, happy shoot got done across several locations… Lots of memories with the super talented cast & crew… I made a brother for life @karthiksubbaraj thank you & our team for making #Suriya44 a memorable experience. #ShootWrappic.twitter.com/DIRtILfpP3 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 6, 2024

Quoting the National Award winner's post, Karthik said it was all possible because of Suriya's dedication, passion, and commitment to cinema.

It was all possible coz of ur dedication.... passion... & Commitment to the Art of Cinema...



The One .... Ever awesome Performer @Suriya_offl sir ... now my Brother for life ❤️🤗



Thanks for the sweet words... So Overwhelmed 🙏🏼🙏🏼



Much Love from team #Suriya44#TheOne… https://t.co/KHEAVbaqwV — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) October 6, 2024

Currently in production, Suriya 44 stars actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran in pivotal roles.

With Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer, the film’s crew features cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja.

Karthik is also co-producing the film under his Stone Bench Films banner along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The makers are yet to announce the title of the film.