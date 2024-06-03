‘Suriya 44’ goes on floors; Karthik Subbaraj unveils first shot of film

Director Karthik Subbaraj on Sunday released the first shot of Suriya 44, his upcoming film with Suriya, to announce that the film has gone on floors.

The first shot begins to show Suriya, sporting a funky t-shirt and jean, sitting on a wall facing the ocean. As we close in, he turns and faces the camera, revealing his new look with a moustache.

Earlier on Sunday, the makers of the film announced that actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran had joined the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, the film’s crew features cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja.

Suriya 44 has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Karthik is also co-producing the film under his Stone Bench Films banner along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

