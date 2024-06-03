ADVERTISEMENT

‘Suriya 44’ goes on floors; Karthik Subbaraj unveils first shot of film

Updated - June 03, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:28 pm IST

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film features Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Suriya in a still from ‘Suriya 44’ | Photo Credit: @karthiksubbaraj/X

Director Karthik Subbaraj on Sunday released the first shot of Suriya 44, his upcoming film with Suriya, to announce that the film has gone on floors.

The first shot begins to show Suriya, sporting a funky t-shirt and jean, sitting on a wall facing the ocean. As we close in, he turns and faces the camera, revealing his new look with a moustache.

Earlier on Sunday, the makers of the film announced that actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran had joined the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, the film’s crew features cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja.

