GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Suriya 44’ goes on floors; Karthik Subbaraj unveils first shot of film

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film features Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran in pivotal roles

Updated - June 03, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suriya in a still from ‘Suriya 44’

Suriya in a still from ‘Suriya 44’ | Photo Credit: @karthiksubbaraj/X

Director Karthik Subbaraj on Sunday released the first shot of Suriya 44, his upcoming film with Suriya, to announce that the film has gone on floors.

The first shot begins to show Suriya, sporting a funky t-shirt and jean, sitting on a wall facing the ocean. As we close in, he turns and faces the camera, revealing his new look with a moustache.

Kamal Haasan at ‘Indian 2’ audio launch: ‘Divide and rule will not work in India anymore’

Earlier on Sunday, the makers of the film announced that actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran had joined the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, the film’s crew features cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja.

Suriya 44 has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Karthik is also co-producing the film under his Stone Bench Films banner along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.