‘Surface’: Freida Pinto joins Season 2 of Apple TV’s psychological thriller series

May 03, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Actor Freida Pinto has joined the cast of the second season of Apple TV+’s acclaimed psychological thriller series Surface. Freida is the latest to join season two, which also has Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster joining in as a newcomer.

Set in high-end San Francisco, Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. Returning to her hometown of London, season two will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories - as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.

Pinto is all set to play Grace, Quinn’s (Dunster) fiancé, the troubled scion of the infamous Huntley family. As the soon-to-be newest member of the Huntley family, Grace is conflicted about what she’s really signing up for and forms a special bond with Sophie.

Surface is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. The series is created by Veronica West, who wrote the original series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Lead star Mbatha-Raw also executive produces.

Slumdog Millionaire star Pinto was earlier this year in Mr. Malcolm’s List. Her other recent films include Hillbilly Elegy, John Ridley’s Needle in a Timestack, Intrusion, Only, and Love Sonia. She will soon be seen in Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature directorial debut My Mother’s Wedding alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beechma