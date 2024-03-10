‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’: First look of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ spin-off out

March 10, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The first look of Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s spin-off film to his blockbuster hit Nna Thaan Case Kodu, was released by the makers on Friday.

The poster shows actors Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra, reprising their roles as Sureshan and Sumalatha from the 2022 film, embracing each other in a retro backdrop. Actor Tovino Thomas unveiled the poster on Friday, and the caption of his post calls the film, “a heartening love story that defies time.”

Notably, the upcoming film also has Kunchacko Boban, the lead actor of Nna Thaan Case Kodu, reprising his role of Kozhummal Rajeevan.

Written by Ratheesh, the film has cinematography by Sabin Uralikandy, music by Dawn Vincent, and editing by debutant Akash Thomas.

Produced by Silver Bay Studios in association with Silver Bromide Pictures, Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha is set to release in theatres on May 16,