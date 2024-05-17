‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha’ movie review: The narrative and superb acting get interrupted by too many deviations

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha is, at its heart, a love story with a lot of drama, music, laughter, thought-provoking lines and some captivating moments.

A spin-off of Ratheesh’s blockbuster Nna Thaan Case Kodu, the film focuses on the romance between Sureshan and Sumalatha, two memorable characters who had appeared as witnesses in the earlier movie.

The film opens with Suresh returning home to attend his grandmother’s funeral. That is when we meet his mother, his brothers and their wives. Their conversations reveal that Sureshan had left home for some reason and has been missing for a few years.

Once he returns, Sureshan and Sumalatha revive their relationship. To win her father Sudhakaran Nair’s heart, Sureshan’s friend suggests he direct a play and cast Sudhakaran in the lead. The entire story is told in the background of theatre and that certainly has its high points, as Ratheesh’s script seamlessly weaves the theatre background into the movie.

Several iconic songs from Kerala’s rich theatre tradition find a place in the script, but the question remains if the songs aid the story-telling or the film. Some of the delightful songs composed by Dawn Vincent has a feel of theatre songs.

Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval Cast: Rajesh Madhavan, Chithra S Nair, Sudheesh, Sharanya, Jinu Storyline: Sureshan, an autorickshaw driver, and Sumalatha, a teacher, are in love. But Sumalatha’s father Sudhakaran opposes the marriage as they are from different castes. Sureshan plans to produce a play to win Sudhakaran’s approval as he is mad about theatre. Does he succeed?

As with Nna Thaan…, Ratheesh has used an evergreen number from the Padmarajan classic Njan Gandharvan to great effect in this as well.

An audacious narrative that blurs timelines and linear storytelling, the film, however, has a bumpy ride and too many passengers to ferry around in little more than two hours.

Many a time, the romance takes a backseat as the comedy includes clever jibes at the current political scenario and obscurantist social mores. Ratheesh has populated the narrative with quirky characters who speak English and, at times, Hindi.

The first half of the movie races ahead with Sureshan’s efforts to revive the dormant passion for theatre in the village. The superb casting creates a palette of memorable characters and the cinematographer effortlessly frames the scenes to bring in subtle touches that enrich the visuals.

After the intermission, the director scrambles to connect the several threads together in this character-heavy film without shifting the attention from the love story. A tall task indeed. Just when the narrative is moving ahead smoothly, it hits speed breakers in the form of Sudhakaran (a brilliant Sudheesh), who refuses to let his daughter marry her love, as he happens to be from a different caste. A hasty side track acquaints viewers with Sudhakaran Nair’s family. Kunchacko Boban appears in a guest role as Kozhummal Rajeevan.

Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra S Nair reprise their roles as Sureshan and Sumalatha with gusto. Their evocative acting and the superb technical quality of the movie makes it worth the watch, while the costumes, choreography, art direction and music are spot on too.

Ratheesh’s celebration of theatre is heartwarming and the actors do the stage proud with their sterling act. But the over-the-top experimentation and too many deviations from the main storyline make it hard for the audience to strike a chord with the two protagonists.

Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha is currently running in theatres