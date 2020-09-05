‘Why blow up cars for entertainment?’

Suresh Heblikar speaks out against wasteful practices in film-making

Suresh Heblikar has always stayed away from the rat race — be it his choice of films or life. Heblikar was not in a rush to seek stardom, nor were his choice of movies run of the mill. Films such as like Aparachita, Aalemane, Agantuka, Prathama and Ushakirana to name a few are a testimony to this. Passionate about the environment, Heblikar started a foundation called Eco-Watch in 1998 and the films he worked in had a strong environmental message. Heblikar has been in the news fighting for environmental causes, the latest being protesting against the widening of the National Highway in Belagavi.

Heblikar’s latest film is Trikona, a triligual, directed by Chandrakanth and produced by director Rajashekar. The actor talks to MetroPlus about films, nature and the art of reducing one’s carbon footprint. Excerpts.

How and when did the actor become an environmentalist?

I come from Hebballi, a small village near Dharwad, which was shrouded in greenery. I get my surname, Heblikar, from there. I remember growing up amidst lakes, trees and shrubs. We would eat mangoes and guavas off the trees, and splash about in lakes with friends. As I grew up, I started falling in love with nature.

That was also the time when I met scientists, who would organise talks about how we should preserve nature and not destroy our planet in the name of development. I spent a lot of time with them and attended the workshops they conducted. By then, my first film, Aparachita, was a hit and that drew people to listen to what I had to say about about protecting nature. One talk led to another and soon I found myself involved in a fight to save the environment.

Tell us about Eco-Watch and its mission.

We planted trees and created awareness of the environmental price to pay for development. We need our forests, they are the treasure trove of our Southern Penisnsula. We have 65 rivers, the energy of which is used to light up millions of homes, provide employment to many, animal husbandry is also possible if we have sufficient water and greenery. The rivers make life beautiful.

You have even gone to court to fight against the cutting of trees...

Yes, we fought to save trees from Belgaum to Goa. They say only 20,000 trees have been cut, but the reality is lakhs of trees were cut down. The belt from Ranibennuru to Belgaum is unique. Ecologists have said such beauty and land cannot be found in any other part of the country.

Karnataka has 19,000 square kilometres of forests. Today, there are no birds as tiny villages have come up around these natural sanctuaries. Many of the birds have been hunted for food. There is a lot of misinformation about black bucks, birds, and grasslands. We need to encourage the use of local produce. That way small-scale industries will thrive.

When we buy local, we do not depend on other states. Use local talent, things, soil, grow your own food. This will sustain everyone. Large scale industries will only destroy our nature and forests.

Is filmmaking eco-friendly?

Not always. Cinema uses lot of lights and that generates heat and carbon-di-oxide. There are filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray who are careful. He took the camera to a village at a time when sets were created in studios. So much labour, paint, oil, raw material and lights are used and destroyed after the shoot. What a waste of energy! Inspired by Ray, I made Aparahicta with available light.

Why do we need to destroy so many cars in a film? We need to learn from the Japanese. They are interested in small flowers and birds. They are connected with air, water and nature. We do not seem to value what we have. Cinema is also medium, not just entertainment. Why do we need to stage fights or add a song? All this lead to waste. Sometimes, silence can also communicate a lot in a film. Now everything is digital, but earlier, we had reels and chemicals were used to develop the film reels. Can you imagine the pollution millions of films created over the years?

I believe cinema should capture the culture, relationship. arts and sights of a place and its people. People need to experiment using natural resources.

Peter Brook’s The Mahabharata is a brilliant example of working with nature. He used brass lamps, earthen huts, caves and wood for his masterpiece. When we think of kings and queens we think of grandeur and jewellery, but Brook used a completely different imagery to convey the same effect.

What is your role in Trikona?

It is a thriller. I play a middle-aged restaurateur and am paired opposite Lakshmi. The story follows the lives of three families and we are the oldest couple. The film is about how we react when faced with a difficult situation.