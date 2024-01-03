ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Gopi’s next is ‘Varaham’ with director Sanal V Devan

January 03, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The film will also star Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

Suresh Gopi. | Photo Credit: sureshgopi/Instagram

Malayalam star Suresh Gopi’s next is with director Sanal V Devan. The film will also star Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film is titled Varaham.

The film was tentatively titled SG 257. Sanal V Devan had previously directed Kunjamminis Hospital. Suresh Gopi took to X to announce the film. Jithu K Jayan and Manu C Kumar have penned the story of Varaham. Incidentally, Manu C Kumar made his directorial debut last year with Sesham Mike-il Fathima.

Rahul Raj is the music composer of the film while Mansoor Muthutty is the editor. The cinematography is from Ajay David Kachappilly. Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi’s previous film, Garudan, recieved rave reviews. The investigative thriller also starred Biju Menon in a prominent role.

