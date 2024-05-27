ADVERTISEMENT

Suraj Venjaramoodu turns producer for his next with Aamir Pallikkal

Published - May 27, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The film also stars Grace Antony, Vinaya Prasad, Rafi, Sudheer Karamana, Premalu-fame Shyam Mohan, Prashant Alexander, Shaju Sridhar, Sajin Cherukail, Vineeth Thattil and Dilna

The Hindu Bureau

From the sets of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s next | Photo Credit: @aamir_pallikal/Instagram

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, apart from starring in it, is also donning the producer’s hat for the first time in his upcoming untitled film helmed by Ayisha-fame Aamir Pallikkal. The film, which went on floors on Sunday, is bankrolled by actor’s banner Vilasini Cinemas and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

The new film is penned by Ashif Kakkodi of Ayisha and Momo In Dubai fame. The film also stars Grace Antony, Vinaya Prasad, Rafi, Sudheer Karamana, Premalu-fame Shyam Mohan, Prashant Alexander, Shaju Sridhar, Sajin Cherukail, Vineeth Thattil and Dilna. Cinematographer Sharon Sreenivas, editor Sreejith Sarang and music composer Ankit Menon are also on board this project. 

Meanwhile, Suraj has several films like Grrr, Nadanna Sambhavam, Adios Amigo, and Thekku Vadakk coming up. The actor is also teaming up with Nithin Renji Panicker for the web series Nagendran’s Honeymoons. He is also gearing up for his Tamil debut alongside Vikram in Veera Dheera Sooran.

