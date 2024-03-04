ADVERTISEMENT

Suraj Venjaramoodu to make his Tamil debut with Vikram’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

March 04, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Produced by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, the film also stars SJ Suryah

The Hindu Bureau

Suraj Venjaramoodu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

National Award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, known for starring in Malayalam films like Android Kunjappan, Driving Licence, Jana Gana Mana and The Great Indian Kitchen, is all set to make his Tamil debut. 

ALSO READ
‘Chiyaan 62’: Vikram’s next to be helmed by ‘Chithha’ director SU Arun Kumar 

The actor has been roped in for an important role in Chithha director SU Arun Kumar’s film with upcoming film with Vikram which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 62. 

ALSO READ
SJ Suryah joins Vikram’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

Produced by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, the film also stars SJ Suryah while GV Prakash is handling the music. With the film currently in pre-production the makers have confirmed that it will go on floors from April. More details on the cast and crew are expected soon. 

Meanwhile, Suraj will next be seen in Nadanna Sambavam alongside Biju Menon, Lijo Mol Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shruti Ramachandran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US