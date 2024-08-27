‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ trailer: From the iconic caped crusader to passionate disability rights activist

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a documentary that delves into the life of the actor who brought Superman to life on the big screen. Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the film chronicles Reeve’s journey from an aspiring actor to the iconic superhero, beginning with his breakout role in 1978’s Superman.

Reeve’s portrayal of Superman became definitive, spanning four films and solidifying his place in cinematic history. However, the documentary also sheds light on the actor’s life beyond the cape, particularly after the tragic horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed. Despite his initial despair, Reeve emerged as a passionate advocate for disability rights and healthcare, embodying heroism in his personal life as much as he did on screen.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story features never-before-seen home videos, personal archives, and the first in-depth interviews with Reeve’s three children. The film also includes insights from Hollywood stars, including Reeve’s close friend Robin Williams, offering a comprehensive look at the man behind the superhero.

Produced by Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment, the documentary is a collaboration with DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, and Words + Pictures. It will debut in theaters on September 21, with an encore screening on Reeve’s birthday, September 25. An international release is planned, though the dates have yet to be announced.