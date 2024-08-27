GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ trailer: From the iconic caped crusader to passionate disability rights activist

The film chronicles Reeve’s journey from an aspiring actor to the iconic superhero, beginning with his breakout role in 1978’s ‘Superman’

Published - August 27, 2024 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chirstopher Reeve in a still from ‘Superman’

Chirstopher Reeve in a still from ‘Superman’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Studios

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a documentary that delves into the life of the actor who brought Superman to life on the big screen. Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the film chronicles Reeve’s journey from an aspiring actor to the iconic superhero, beginning with his breakout role in 1978’s Superman.

James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ wraps production

Reeve’s portrayal of Superman became definitive, spanning four films and solidifying his place in cinematic history. However, the documentary also sheds light on the actor’s life beyond the cape, particularly after the tragic horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed. Despite his initial despair, Reeve emerged as a passionate advocate for disability rights and healthcare, embodying heroism in his personal life as much as he did on screen.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story features never-before-seen home videos, personal archives, and the first in-depth interviews with Reeve’s three children. The film also includes insights from Hollywood stars, including Reeve’s close friend Robin Williams, offering a comprehensive look at the man behind the superhero.

‘Superman’: Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve to make a cameo in James Gunn’s DC film

Produced by Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment, the documentary is a collaboration with DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, and Words + Pictures. It will debut in theaters on September 21, with an encore screening on Reeve’s birthday, September 25. An international release is planned, though the dates have yet to be announced.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / documentary films

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.