‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ documentary will kick-off new DC Studios label

April 10, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Warner Bros has revealed that Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will serve as the inaugural film under the DC Studios label. Peter Safran, co-head of DC Studios, disclosed the news during CinemaCon, stating that the documentary is set for a theatrical release in September this year.

Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man will provide a deep dive into the life of Christopher Reeve, particularly focusing on his portrayal of the iconic superhero in the 1978 classic Superman. The film is expected to offer a candid exploration of Reeve’s journey, featuring unseen personal footage and archives.

The documentary will also shed light on Reeve’s son’s emotional journey following the tragic horse accident that left the actor paralyzed and aims to honor Reeve’s legacy, from his rise as an actor to his post-accident activism.

Having acquired the documentary for $15 million,Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story adds to Warner Bros’ lineup of highly anticipated films presented at CinemaCon 2024, including Joker: Folie à Deux, Furiosa and Mickey 17.

