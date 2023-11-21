HamberMenu
‘Superman: Legacy’: Nicholas Hoult in talks to play Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s film

The film has David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan set to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane

November 21, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

ANI
Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult | Photo Credit: Joel C Ryan

Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult is currently in talks to play the role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Nicholas Hoult will play the Man of Steel's arch nemesis, completing the core cast for the superhero reboot, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan already set to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Hoult was one of the actors who was reportedly in the running for the titular role; instead, Gunn picked Hoult to play Luthor, the industry titan with a bald head and an abiding fixation on bringing down the Last Son of Krypton.

ALSO READ
James Gunn says ‘Superman: Legacy’ is not a “Young Superman” film

With the actors strike over, Gunn has been busy filling out his cast. He confirmed on social media that Maria Gabriela de Faria was recently cast as another villain, the Engineer. On the superhero side, Superman will be backed by Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), reported Variety.

Gunn recently announced that Superman: Legacy is still on track despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA halting Hollywood for months. It will stick to its original release date of July 11, 2025.

