‘Superman’: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet’s first look as the new Man of Steel

The trunks are back! Filmmaker and the co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn on Monday unveiled the first look of actor David Corenswet as Superman from the director’s much-anticipated DCU launchpad Superman.

Gunn posted the image on his Instagram account and said the picture “was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera.” The photo features Corenswet as the Man of Steel, putting on his boots while sporting a muddied suit. And to much surprise for the fans, the picture also hints at a comeback for the popular red trunks that we had come to associate with Krypton’s son until filmmaker Zack Snyder decided to let go of it in his DCEU version in 2012.

First announced in March last year, Superman (previously called Superman: Legacy) marks the first film in Gunn’s DCU, a new DC superhero franchise that has been set up following the fall of the DCEU. According to Gunn, Superman deals with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small-town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

Apart from Corenswet, the upcoming film features Rachel Brosnahan as the reporter and Clark Kent’s love interest Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White, the iconic editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet. Superman will also be backed by Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). The cast also includes Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio and Terence Rosemore.

The film, the first solo Superman film in more than a decade following Man of Steel, is set to release on July 11, 2025.

Corenswer is best known for starring in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician and Hollywood. He more recently played a theater owner who gets mixed up with Mia Goth’s aspiring actress in Ti West’s Pearl.

