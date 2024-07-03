‘Superman’: Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve to make a cameo in James Gunn’s DC film

Will Reeve, son of the late Superman star Christopher Reeve, is set to have a cameo in James Gunn’s upcoming DC movie Superman. Christopher Reeve was the first Hollywood actor to portray the superhero, also known as Clark Kent, on the big screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunn’s Superman will be fronted by David Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult as Daily Planet star reporter Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, Superman’s arch nemesis, respectively.

Will Reeve, who is a journalist and an ABC News correspondent, will play a TV reporter in the film, reported Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Reeve starred in and as 1978’s Superman, which marked the beginning of the film franchise. It was followed by Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987).

Gunn is directing Superman’s latest revival from his own script. He also serves as the co-head of Warner Bros-owned DC Studios along with Peter Safran.

Superman, currently under production in Cleveland, Ohio, boasts an impressive roster of classic Superman characters. Skyler Gisondo takes on the role of Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio steps into the shoes of Eve Teschmacher, and Wendell Pierce will portray the formidable editor-in-chief, Perry White.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, a variety of DC heroes will make appearances, adding depth to the storyline. Edi Gathegi is cast as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer. The film is slated to release in July 2025.

Before Gunn’s reboot of the popular character, Super/Man, a documentary on Christopher Reeve, will hit the big screen in select theatres on September 21 followed by an encore presentation on his birthday, September 25. DC Studios is collaborating with Fathom Events on the theatrical release.

Will Reeve and his older siblings Matthew and Alexandra are set to appear in the documentary. Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man follows Christopher Reeve’s life following his horse riding accident that left him paralysed and becoming an activist for disability rights.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.