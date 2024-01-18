ADVERTISEMENT

Superman, Batman and other DC characters to enter public domain soon

January 18, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

As per US Copyright Laws, properties cannot be held by a single commercial entity for more than 95 years

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Justice League’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We recently reported that Mickey Mouse has become public domain and the iconic character from Steamboat Willie is already the focus of two horror films. It’s now known that DC characters are the next major expiration. 

As per US Copyright Laws, properties cannot be held by a single commercial entity for more than 95 years and hence, Superman and Lois Lane will enter the public domain in 2034, followed by Batman in 2035, the Joker in 2036 and Wonder Woman in 2037.

Interestingly, according to an article in Variety, DC has been preparing for this for years. CEO James Gunn, in a press event last year, had noted that the next Superman film will introduce characters from ‘The Authority,’ a comic series that launched in 1999. 

James Gunn and Peter Safran, head honchos of the DC Studios have scrapped the DCEU and have come up with a new universe named DCU which will have new Superman and Batman films. It’s currently unclear if the expiration will affect the upcoming titles. 

