GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Superman, Batman and other DC characters to enter public domain soon

As per US Copyright Laws, properties cannot be held by a single commercial entity for more than 95 years

January 18, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Justice League’ 

A still from ‘Justice League’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ALSO READ
Now in public domain, early Mickey Mouse version will star in horror movies

We recently reported that Mickey Mouse has become public domain and the iconic character from Steamboat Willie is already the focus of two horror films. It’s now known that DC characters are the next major expiration. 

As per US Copyright Laws, properties cannot be held by a single commercial entity for more than 95 years and hence, Superman and Lois Lane will enter the public domain in 2034, followed by Batman in 2035, the Joker in 2036 and Wonder Woman in 2037.

ALSO READ
The rise, fall and resurrection of the DC Extended Universe

Interestingly, according to an article in Variety, DC has been preparing for this for years. CEO James Gunn, in a press event last year, had noted that the next Superman film will introduce characters from ‘The Authority,’ a comic series that launched in 1999. 

James Gunn and Peter Safran, head honchos of the DC Studios have scrapped the DCEU and have come up with a new universe named DCU which will have new Superman and Batman films. It’s currently unclear if the expiration will affect the upcoming titles. 

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.