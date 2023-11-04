HamberMenu
'Superman and Lois' to end with season 4

‘Superman & Lois’premiered in February, 2021 and stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane

November 04, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

ANI
Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois | Photo Credit: Twitter

The popular superhero show Superman and Lois is finally coming to an end. The upcoming season 4 of the show is going to be its last, reported Variety. The series' final ten episodes are set to air in 2024.

The conclusion was expected, however, as DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran indicated to the press in January that they expected the series to run for “one or two more seasons.” Superman & Lois premiered in February of 2021 and stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

The cast also includes Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wole Parks as Henry Irons, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Chad L. Coleman as Bruno Mannheim, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing developed Superman & Lois based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Helbing serves as co-showrunner with Brent Fletcher, and both executive produce alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. The show hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

