‘Superman’ actor Henry Cavill to star in ‘Voltron’

Actor Henry Cavill, popularly known for portraying the role of Superman, is now all set to be seen in the live-action Voltron film. Rawson Marshall Thurber has come on board to helm the project, which he wrote with Ellen Shanman, as per Variety.

Thurber most recently wrote and directed Netflix’s 2021 action flick Red Notice, starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and 2018’s Skyscraper, which Johnson also toplined.

Plot details have not been disclosed yet. Producers include Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, Bob Koplar, Thurber, and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

Cavill will join previously announced star Daniel Quinn-Toye, a film newcomer who has appeared on television in Badults and served as Tom Holland’s understudy in Romeo & Juliet on the West End this spring.

The Voltron TV franchise follows a team of space explorers who pilot a giant superrobot. The franchise was adapted from several Japanese anime television series by Toei Animation and has spawned several American series, including Netflix’s eight-season Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Cavill was recently seen in a cameo appearance as the Wolverine variant “Cavillrine” in the Marvel summer blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine. Cavill also has Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot and Ritchie’s action-adventure film In The Grey, both for Lionsgate, in his kitty.

