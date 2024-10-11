GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Superman’ actor Henry Cavill to star in ‘Voltron’

Rawson Marshall Thurber has come on board to helm ‘Voltron,’ which he wrote with Ellen Shanman

Published - October 11, 2024 11:46 am IST

ANI
Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill | Photo Credit: EAMONN M. MCCORMACK

Actor Henry Cavill, popularly known for portraying the role of Superman, is now all set to be seen in the live-action Voltron film. Rawson Marshall Thurber has come on board to helm the project, which he wrote with Ellen Shanman, as per Variety.

Thurber most recently wrote and directed Netflix’s 2021 action flick Red Notice, starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and 2018’s Skyscraper, which Johnson also toplined.

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ movie review: Guy Ritchie’s glib blitzkrieg is a Nazi-slaughter spectacle

Plot details have not been disclosed yet. Producers include Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, Bob Koplar, Thurber, and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

Cavill will join previously announced star Daniel Quinn-Toye, a film newcomer who has appeared on television in Badults and served as Tom Holland’s understudy in Romeo & Juliet on the West End this spring.

The Voltron TV franchise follows a team of space explorers who pilot a giant superrobot. The franchise was adapted from several Japanese anime television series by Toei Animation and has spawned several American series, including Netflix’s eight-season Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Cavill was recently seen in a cameo appearance as the Wolverine variant “Cavillrine” in the Marvel summer blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine. Cavill also has Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot and Ritchie’s action-adventure film In The Grey, both for Lionsgate, in his kitty.

Matt Damon to star in Christopher Nolan’s next; release date revealed

Published - October 11, 2024 11:46 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.