‘Superboys of Malegaon’ trailer: A tale of dreams, friendship, and the making of a film

The movie stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles

Updated - September 06, 2024 04:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ 

A still from ‘Superboys of Malegaon’  | Photo Credit: @PrimeVideoIN/YouTube

Amazon MGM Studios, along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, unveiled the trailer for their Hindi Original movie, Superboys of Malegaon. Set in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, this movie is said to draw from the real-life events of Nasir Sheikh to deliver an uplifting story.

Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ to have world premiere at TIFF 2024

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. The movie stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles. 

A statement from the makers said, “Packed with lighthearted and heart-warming moments, the trailer pulls you into the world of Nasir and his eclectic group of friends who are based in the small town of Malegaon where dreams are big, hearts are full, and anything feels possible. As you watch you will wonder if Nasir’s ambitious project will turn his dreams into reality, and if it will truly transform the lives of those around him. Superboys of Malegaon celebrates the essence of friendship, filmmaking, and perseverance, and highlights the creativity and relentless spirit of those who dare to dream and overcome challenges to bring their vision to life.”

TIFF 2024 line-up includes ‘All We Imagine as Light,’ movies from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, and more

Superboys of Malegaon is set for an exclusive world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, followed by a showcase at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10. The movie is slated to release in theatres in January 2025 before its streaming launch on Prime Video in India.

Watch the trailer of Superboys of Malegaon here:

Published - September 06, 2024 03:47 pm IST

