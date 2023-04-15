ADVERTISEMENT

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ crosses $500 Million globally; Becomes the biggest game adaptation of all time

April 15, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The film features a voice cast of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black

The Hindu Bureau

A still from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. | Photo Credit: @illumination/YouTube

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is smashing records at the box office. The film made history this past weekend, nabbing the biggest opening ever for an animated title worldwide. The collection of the video game adaptation has crossed the $500 million mark and has become the highest-grossing film of 2023. 

According to reports, the film has earned $260.3 million domestically and $248.4 million internationally. Apart from taking over the record for this year’s highest-grosser from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film has become the biggest video game adaptation in history, surpassing the collections of Warcraft and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie which was produced by Universal, Illumination and Nintendo. Made at a budget of $100 million, it features a voice cast of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black. 

