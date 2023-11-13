ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Wayne, Nikhila Vimal’s upcoming series titled ‘Perilloor Premier League’; first look out

November 13, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

The series also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Sarath Sabha and Sajin Cherukayil

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Perilloor Premier League’ | Photo Credit: @DisneyplusHSMal/Twitter

Actors Sunny Wayne and Nikhila Vimal are teaming up for a new series for Disney+Hotstar and the streaming platform recently announced the title of the series as Perilloor Premier League. A first look poster was also released featuring the primary cast of the series. 

According to reports, the series is based on Nikhila Vimal’s character who unexpectedly wins an election and becomes the titular town’s panchayat president. Penned by Deepu Pradeep, who earlier wrote Kunjiramayanam and Padmini, the series is helmed by debutant Praveen Chandran. 

Also starring Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Sarath Sabha and Sajin Cherukayil, the series is produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi under their banner E4 Entertainment. Anoop V Shylaja and Ameel are handling Perilloor Premier League’s cinematography white Mujeeb Majeed is in charge of music. 

Perilloor Premier League is the latest addition to Disney+Hotstar’s newly curated list of Malayalam originals. More titles like Nivin Pauly’s Pharma, Nithin Renji Panicker’s Madhuvidhu, Neena Gupta and Rahman-starrer 1000+ Babies and Love Under Construction starring Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese and Gouri G Kishan, are in different stages of production. 

