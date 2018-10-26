Sunny side up for Sunny Wayne

It’s certainly been annus mirabilis for Sunny Wayne. The stand-out pick among his flicks this year is Kayamkulam Kochunni, in which he plays a Machiavellian Kesava Kurup with his hurt pride and seething resentment. The film marked the 35-year-old actor’s 25th film.

In his latest act, the Wayanad native plays a happy-go-lucky chef in comedy drama French Viplavam. He made a minor but “special” appearance in the Mammootty-starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog as the guy who reads the titular blog.

Stepping things up, Sunny announced his entry into Kollywood with award-winning director Raju Murugan’s upcoming Gypsy. Doubtless, things have been looking sunnier for Sunny. However, he simply chooses not to slice and dice years in terms of the number of movies done or crossing “inconsequential” landmarks. “Last year was also good for me,” he says with a laugh.

Characters are what Sunny is after and he prefers to size up his career graph through their infinite variety. “I never want to be typecast. Even while doing the role of the hero, I always wish for a different kind of a hero every time,” he says over phone from Kollam where he’s currently shooting Pidikittapulli, a comedy directed by debutant Jishnu Sreekantan. Sunny plays Shambhu, an architect, in the film.

Nevertheless, he does admit to a special sense of pride with his act in Kochunni. “The kind of response I received for Kesavan has been overwhelming. Some said they felt like beating me up (after watching Kochunni). My Facebook and Instagram pages have been awash with negative comments, of course, all in a positive spirit about how villainous the character was. In fact, I made a scrapbook out of them and posted it on social media,” he says.

Sunny Wayne | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Although he did not personally know Rosshan Andrrews before, the director told Sunny that he had none but him in mind as Kesavan. “Rosshan sir called me to tell me about the film and its vast canvas. I had no second thoughts about throwing my hat in the ring,” he recounts. A wounded Kesavan swears vengeance against Kochunni and Thangal, their Kalaripayattu gurukkal (played by Babu Antony), when Kochunni, an outsider, gets selected as Thangal’s rightful successor.

It helped that Sunny had already dabbled in Kalaripayattu, though he stresses that he’s not a seasoned practitioner. “That has been purely out of interest, more to be engaged in something when cinema doesn’t happen. However, for Kochunni’s shoot, we redoubled the training. We always had a kalari gurukkal on the set who made us feel comfortable,” he explains.

Outside of his role, a key takeaway from Kochunni has been the “golden opportunity” to work with some top-of-the-line technicians in a movie that put visual aesthetics in the foreground. He expresses his deep regard for veteran Bollywood cinematographer Binod Pradhan (think Devdas, Rang De Basanti) for his magic with camera in Kochunni. “I was initially conscious of who was viewing me through the lens. It was more a slight apprehension as to how such industry veterans who have worked with big stars would accept an actor like me. But soon, I felt comfortable,” he says. The actor also finds himself lucky to wind up French Viplavam in exactly 22 days during a 22-day break he received during Kochunni’s shoot.

So, of the very many characters he has essayed, his personal favourite? “Kurudi, 101%!”, pat comes the reply, referring to his début as the fearless toughie who is fiercely loyal to his gangster-buddy played by Dulquer Salman in Second Show. In Gypsy, Sunny will be seen as Balan, a half-Malayali, half-Tamilian communist leader whom he describes as “a raw personality.” “He’s a straightforward politician with a deep sense of justice but is also someone who wouldn’t think twice if he has to take up the cudgels,” he divulges. Also lined up is Zam Zam, a remake of Bollywood film Queen where he plays Rajkummar Rao’s character.

For now, Sunny is basking in his moment in the sun.