‘Sunny’ trailer: Unexpected friendship uncovers dark truths in Rashida Jones’s Apple TV+ series 

‘Sunny’ also stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura

Updated - June 14, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rashida Jones in a still from ‘Sunny’

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for its ten-episode darkly comedic mystery series Sunny. Hailing from showrunner and executive producer Katie Robbins, executive producer and director Lucy Tcherniak, and executive producer Rashida Jones, the series stars Jones alongside Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura. Sunny will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 10 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 4, 2024.

‘Silo’ Season 2 reveals first look at Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and Common

According to a statement from the makers, “Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.”

Produced by A24, Sunny is written and executive produced by Robbins, through her shingle Babka Pictures. Tcherniak executive produces for Poppycock Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book ‘Dark Manual’ by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

Sunny marks the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film On the Rocks. Jones also recently starred in Apple’s global hit series Silo, a series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

Watch the trailer of Sunny here:

English cinema / World cinema / television

