Sunny Singh wraps shooting of next movie ‘Risky Romeo’

December 16, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

PTI
Actor Sunny Singh

Actor Sunny Singh

Actor Sunny Singh on Saturday said he has concluded shooting for his upcoming movie Risky Romeo.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Risky Romeo is a neo-noir comic tragedy about “modern day existential crisis”. It also stars actor Kriti Kharbanda.

Singh, known for movies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Adipurush, said working on the movie turned out to be an "extremely fulfilling experience for him.

"I usually do not get offered characters like this and only when I started shooting I realised what Abir had seen in me and offered me such a different character," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

"The genre of this film is completely unexplored in our industry and it’s a bold step towards showcasing emotions in a very different way. And the city that Abir has chosen to film Risky Romeo is adding to the magic of the story. I cannot wait for the audiences to experience what we experienced while shooting the film," he added.

Risky Romeo is produced by Sengupta, along with Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films, in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.

