ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Singh, Kriti Kharbanda to star in Abir Sengupta’s next ‘Risky Romeo’

August 29, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

‘Risky Romeo’, starring Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda, is billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy

The Hindu Bureau

Kriti Kharbanda with director Abir Sengupta (centre), actor Sunny Singh and producers Anushree Mehta, Rameshchandra Mehta and Priyanka Mehrotra | Photo Credit: kriti.kharbanda/Instagram

Actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda are set to share the screen space in Director Abir Sengupta’s upcoming comedy Risky Romeo. On Tuesday, Kriti took to her Instagram account and shared the first poster of the film.

The film is billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy. Writer-director Abir Sengupta, who had previously directed the Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki JawanI and produced the Radhika Apte starrer Mrs. Undercover, said Risky Romeo is a neo noir comic tragedy that depicts human behaviour in a "very unusual manner."

ALSO READ
Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ gets premiere date on Netflix

“The script is filled with dark humour, outlandish characters and a surreal treatment. When I narrated the script to Sunny, he instantly picked up the essence of the film. My business partner and producer of the film Anushree Mehta then introduced me to Kriti. She too instantly connected with the script and I landed both my lead cast,” he said.

Risky Romeo is produced by Abir Sengupta, along with Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films, in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US