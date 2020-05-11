Movies

Sunny Leone travels to the USA with family, amid coronavirus pandemic

Sunny Leone with her children in LA

Sunny Leone with her children in LA  

In order to ensure the safety of her children against the coronavirus, actor revealed that she has travelled to Los Angeles

In order to ensure the safety of her children against the “invisible killer” coronavirus, actor Sunny Leone revealed that she has travelled to Los Angeles with her family amid the pandemic.

Leone, who has been residing in Mumbai since late 2000s, shared a picture with her daughter Nisha and sons, Noah and Asher from her LA house on Sunday on Instagram.

Sending Mother’s Day wishes to the mothers around the world, the actor said, “In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’”

“Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day,” Leone, 38, added.

A source close to Leone told PTI that the actor, along with her family, travelled to Los Angeles “a few days ago“.

Her husband, Daniel Weber, posted a selfie on Instagram, writing “Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now. Getting used to the new vibes.”

When a user asked Weber, 41, if they flew to the US via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Air India, he replied, “KLM government flight.”

Leone had recently started her digital chat show “Locked up with Sunny” and was actively posting pictures and videos with her children from her Mumbai house amid lockdown.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:09:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sunny-leone-travels-to-the-usa-with-family-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/article31556149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY