Sunny Leone to star in Tamil horror-comedy ‘Oh My Ghost’

Sunny Leone

02 September 2021 16:00 IST

Satish and Darsha Gupta also are part of the project, that will be directed by R. Yuvan

Actor-model Sunny Leone will next be seen in Tamil horror-comedy movie Oh My Ghost.

While Sunny Leone plays the lead character, Satish and Dharsha Gupta are the others in important roles. Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan, Thanga Durai, and few more prominent artists are a part of the star cast. Javed Riaz is the music director, while Deepak D. Menon is the cinematographer.

R. Yuvan of Sindhanai Sei fame has written and directed OMG. D. Veera Sakthi and K. Sasikumar of VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios have produced the movie, which is touted to have a historical backdrop.

The shooting of the film is proceeding at a brisk pace, and Sunny Leone will be joining the sets to shoot her portions soon.