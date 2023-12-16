Sunny Leone to make Malayalam series debut with ‘Pan Indian Sundari’

December 16, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Actor Sunny Leone is set to make her Malayalam series debut.

Leone plays the titular role in the web series Pan Indian Sundari, distributed by HR OTT. The series is produced by Sreena Prathapan under the banner of HR Productions and is directed by Satheesh. It is written by Princy Denny and Lenin Johnny.

According to its makers, Pan Indian Sundari is Malayalam cinema’s first big-budget comedy action thriller series. Appani Sarath and Malavika play the leads in the series. They are joined by actors such as Manikuttan, Johny Antony, John Vijay, Bheeman Raghu, Sajitha Madathil, Kottayam Ramesh, Azeez Nedumangad, Hareesh Kanaran and Noby Markose.

The series will be released in five languages, namely Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. The cinematographer is Ravi Chandran and the art direction is by Madhu Raghavan.

Sunny Leone had made her Malayalam feature debut in Rangeela (2019). She also had a song appearance in the film Madhura Raja.