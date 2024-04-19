ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Leone starts shooting for her Malayalam film

April 19, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Sunny Leone is also awaiting the release of two other Malayalam movies, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Shero’

The Hindu Bureau

Sunny Leone. | Photo Credit: Srinivasan L.

Sunny Leone has begun shoot for her upcoming Malayalam movie. The actress posted a video from the pooja ceremony of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Leone to make Malayalam series debut with ‘Pan Indian Sundari’

Sunny Leone had earlier appeared in a guest role in Mammootty’s Madhuraraja. The latest project will be directed by Pampally.

The actress will also be seen in other Malayalam films such as Rangeela and Shero. In Bollywood, Sunny Leone is awaiting the release of Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

ALSO READ:Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ closes Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kennedy premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation. She will also be a part of Quotation Gang, also starring Priyamani, and Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan. Currently, Sunny Leone is hosting the series Splitsvilla X5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US