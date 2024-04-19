Sunny Leone starts shooting for her Malayalam film

April 19, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Sunny Leone has begun shoot for her upcoming Malayalam movie. The actress posted a video from the pooja ceremony of the project.

Sunny Leone had earlier appeared in a guest role in Mammootty’s Madhuraraja. The latest project will be directed by Pampally.

The actress will also be seen in other Malayalam films such as Rangeela and Shero. In Bollywood, Sunny Leone is awaiting the release of Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

ALSO READ:Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ closes Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Kennedy premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation. She will also be a part of Quotation Gang, also starring Priyamani, and Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan. Currently, Sunny Leone is hosting the series Splitsvilla X5.