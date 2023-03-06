Sunny Kaushal, Yami Gautam on their film ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’: ‘A one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller’

March 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

Netflix India recently launched the trailer of their heist-hijack thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga at the Under 25 Summit in Bangalore.

In the crime thriller film, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal play a ‘perfect couple’ who attempt to steal a bag of diamonds. However, the plane they are on is hijacked and the couple, along with 150 others, are caught in a hostage crisis.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is directed by Ajay Singh. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar in a key role.

On launching the trailer at the Under 25 Summit, a popular youth festival, Yami Gautam said in a statement, “The Under25 Summit brought together the young adults of our country from across various fields, and we knew that a unique film like Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga would definitely appeal to them. It became the perfect platform to have the trailer unveiled.”

“We saw the audience experiencing the same feeling that we felt while watching the trailer for the first time. At the summit, the trailer sparked a lot of excitement amongst the students, and we hope the momentum continues when they see the film,” she added.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Yami had previously worked with the banner on Badlapur, Bala and Dasvi.

On her fourth outing with Maddock, Yami said, “It’s been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done.”

Speaking about the film, Sunny Kaushal shared, “ Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thrillers to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the more better.”

He continued, “Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board. I’m thrilled that our trailer was received so warmly at the Under 25 Summit, it is a film which will make for an all round audience entertainer and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will stream on Netflix from March 24.