Sunny Hinduja forays into Malayalam cinema, to feature in ‘Hello Mummy’

February 29, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Actor Sunny Hinduja, known for series such as Aspirants and The Railway Men, will foray into Malayalam cinema with Hello Mummy. According to a press release issued on Thursday, the upcoming project is a comedy fantasy which will go on floors in March.

Vaishakh Elans will direct the film from a script by Sanjo Joseph. It will also star Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen. Hinduja said he aspires to explore diverse genres of cinema and extend his reach to different regions across India.

"Eventually, I aim to venture into international cinema, but I believe in commencing my journey from India. Interestingly, the director of my debut Malayalam film reached out to me with genuine affection, which touched my heart.

ALSO READ:‘Shehzada’ movie review: Kartik Aaryan can’t salvage this prince of pointless banter

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't solely select projects; rather, it's the love and support of people that guide me towards my choices. I embraced this project with enthusiasm, recognising the rich content-driven nature of Malayalam cinema," the actor said in a statement. Hinduja is also known for his work in the web series The Family Man and the Hindi film Shehzada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.