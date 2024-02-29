GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunny Hinduja forays into Malayalam cinema, to feature in ‘Hello Mummy’

Vaishakh Elans will direct the film, which also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen

February 29, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

PTI
Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja | Photo Credit: @hindujasunny/Instagram

Actor Sunny Hinduja, known for series such as Aspirants and The Railway Men, will foray into Malayalam cinema with Hello Mummy. According to a press release issued on Thursday, the upcoming project is a comedy fantasy which will go on floors in March.

ALSO READ
‘The Railway Men’ series review: A bracing, wishful saga of bravery

Vaishakh Elans will direct the film from a script by Sanjo Joseph. It will also star Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen. Hinduja said he aspires to explore diverse genres of cinema and extend his reach to different regions across India.

"Eventually, I aim to venture into international cinema, but I believe in commencing my journey from India. Interestingly, the director of my debut Malayalam film reached out to me with genuine affection, which touched my heart.

ALSO READ:‘Shehzada’ movie review: Kartik Aaryan can’t salvage this prince of pointless banter

"I don't solely select projects; rather, it's the love and support of people that guide me towards my choices. I embraced this project with enthusiasm, recognising the rich content-driven nature of Malayalam cinema," the actor said in a statement. Hinduja is also known for his work in the web series The Family Man and the Hindi film Shehzada.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.