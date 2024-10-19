ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Deol’s next film is titled ‘Jaat’

Published - October 19, 2024 07:32 pm IST

‘Jaat’ will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles

PTI

First look of ‘Jaat’ | Photo Credit: @iamsunnydeol/X

Bollywood star Sunny Deol's upcoming action movie with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has been titled Jaat. Touted as a film with "high-octane drama" and "larger-than-life action sequences", Jaat is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the makers said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gadar 2’ movie review: Sunny Deol is superb in this middling sequel

Deol, whose last film Gadar 2 became a huge blockbuster, shared a poster of the new movie on his social media handles. "Introducing the man with a national permit for massive action," the 67-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as Don Seenu, Bodyguard, Balupu, and Veera Simha Reddy.

Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’, JP Dutta to produce

Jaat will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US