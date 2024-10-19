GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sunny Deol’s next film is titled ‘Jaat’

‘Jaat’ will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles

Published - October 19, 2024 07:32 pm IST

PTI
First look of ‘Jaat’

First look of ‘Jaat’ | Photo Credit: @iamsunnydeol/X

Bollywood star Sunny Deol's upcoming action movie with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has been titled Jaat. Touted as a film with "high-octane drama" and "larger-than-life action sequences", Jaat is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the makers said in a statement.

‘Gadar 2’ movie review: Sunny Deol is superb in this middling sequel

Deol, whose last film Gadar 2 became a huge blockbuster, shared a poster of the new movie on his social media handles. "Introducing the man with a national permit for massive action," the 67-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as Don Seenu, Bodyguard, Balupu, and Veera Simha Reddy.

Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’, JP Dutta to produce

Jaat will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

